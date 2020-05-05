Lockdown: Over 500 small industrial units given nod to operate in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad district administration has allowed over 500 small industrial units to operate during the third phase of the coronavirus lockdown, an official said on Tuesday. He said 532 shops in rural areas were also allowed to operate while in city areas, 650 traders were given permission to do business

Commenting on it, DM Ajay Shankar Pandey said the administration had received 1,177 applications from the industrialists, of which 517 small-scale industrial units were allowed to operate. He said among the 532 shops in rural areas, 145 deal in fruit and vegetables, 13 in mobile phone repair and 12 in construction material.