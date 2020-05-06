2 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Assam, one of them visited Bengal

Two persons, including one with travel history to West Bengal, tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 44, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. One person from Kokrajhar district, with a travel history to Cooch Behar in West Bengal, tested positive for COVID-19, the minister said.

The other person hails from Goalpara and since "the person is in containment zone, there is no need to fear", Sarma said. At present, 11 infected persons are undergoing treatment. One person has died and 32 have recovered and discharged from hospitals.

The fresh two cases are detected after a gap of four days. On April 30, five persons tested positive -- four of them hail from Bongaigaon and one from Karimganj. The four persons from Bongaigaon have no history of contact with any coronavirus infected person, first such instance in the state.

In Assam, 13,442 people have been tested so far in six laboratories in the state. Results of 953 are awaited. Meanwhile, the first batch of 124 students from Rajasthan's Kota, quarantined at the Sarusajai facility, were released after they tested negative.

Sarma visited the quarantine facility along with officials to monitor their discharge. A group of 391 students arrived here from Kota in 17 buses on April 27 and the boys were quarantined at Sarusajai Stadium and the girls in three hotels.

The minister also said that 44 students from Assam studying at Mewar University in Chittorgarh in Rajasthan are returning in two buses. They have all the "requisite permissions and passes from the state government. They may please be allowed unhindered travel", he said.