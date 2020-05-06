Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown extended in Telangana till May 29

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 06-05-2020 01:20 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 01:20 IST
Lockdown extended in Telangana till May 29

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday announced extension of the lockdown in the state till May 29 but with relaxations in rural and municipal areas. Rao, who was speaking on Tuesday night after a marathon meeting of the state cabinet, said majority opinion in the state is in favour of extending the lockdown.

"We are extending lockdown in our state till 29th May. We will definitely implement it seriously. Night curfew will be there in the entire state. At any cost. There will be serious curfew after 7 pm," he told reporters. Rao said 1,096 people have tested positive for the virus as on Tuesday evening. He said 628 people have been discharged after treatment. As many as 439 people are undergoing treatment, he said.

Number of deaths stood at 29. Telangana is flattening the curve and it should be brought to zero, he said.

Out of the 33 districts in the state, Hyderabad, Medchal and Ranga Reddy districts (which largely form the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation area) are the cause of concern with regard to the spread of the virus, he said. Rao said 66 per cent of the total cases in the state are reported from the three districts.

Six districts in the state are in red zone but the other three districts (except Hyderabad, Medchal and Ranga Reddy) may move out of the red zone in the next few days, he said. Fresh cases are also being reported from the Hyderabad, Medchal and Ranga Reddy districts, he said.

The state government is fully equipped to deal with the virus having acquired PPE and other equipment, he said. The state government would implement the guidelines issued by the Centre with regard to activity in red, orange and green zones, he said.

Though the Centre allowed opening of shops in red zones, the state government would not allow opening of shops in red zones, he said. Shops related to construction activity and shops selling essential commodities would remain open, he said.

Agriculture activity and related shops would remain open, he said. Rao said he will hold a review on May 15.

He said all shops in mandal headquarters and villages below that level (broadly rural areas) in green and orange zones can be opened. In municipal towns, only 50 per cent of shops would be allowed to open, he said.

All shops would get an opportunity to open as per a lottery system. However, social distancing should be maintained strictly. The shops would be open from 10 am to 6 pm as night curfew would be implemented in the entire state, he said. Recalling that Class 10 exams stopped midway due to the lockdown, he said the government would appeal in the high court for permission to conduct the test for remaining papers.

The state government would take all precautions in view of COVID-19 in conduct of exams, he said. Talking about migrant workers, he said the state government would facilitate the travel of migrant workers who want to go to their native places.

However, lakhs of migrant workers cannot be sent at once as Telangana government has to send the list of workers to the state where they would go, he said. Saying that he has spoken to Chief Ministers of UP, Bihar and others, he said it will be difficult for the states concerned to handle the arrival of a huge number of workers at once as arrangements have to be made vis-a-vis arrival of workers.

He said 11 trains were being sent from Hyderabad to different states on Tuesday. Highlighting that economic activity is going to start in the state, he appealed to the migrant workers to try to stay back as they would be able to find work soon.

He said some 1,200 workers would be brought from Bihar to work in rice mills in the state. About 20,000 workers who are willing to come are also going to come to the state, he said. Rao announced the opening of liquor shops in the state from Wednesday, except 15 shops in containment zones.

However, social distancing and masks are a must, he said. Talking about a new electricity bill reportedly proposed by he Centre, he voiced strong opposition to it, alleging that it would take away the powers of the Centre. PTI SJR HMB

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

Apple, Google ban use of location tracking in contact tracing apps

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia sets $533 million for agriculture imports

Saudi Arabia has allocated 2 billion riyals 533.3 million to fund importing agriculture products and secure food supplies amid coronavirus fears, the countrys agriculture development fund said on Tuesday.The initiative, which will be carrie...

Trump says coronavirus task force will wind down as focus shifts to reopening

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the White House coronavirus task force would wind down as the country moves into a second phase of dealing with the aftermath of the outbreak.Mike Pence and the task fore have done a great job, Tr...

Buccaneers re-sign OT Wells

Offensive tackle Josh Wells signed a contract to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the club announced Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the Buccaneers for Wells, though The Athletic reported Sunday it would be a one-year,...

Yemen's Houthis report first coronavirus case with death in Sanaa hotel

Authorities in Houthi-held north Yemen confirmed their first case of the new coronavirus on Tuesday, a Somali national found dead in a Sanaa hotel, while the government in the south of the war-torn nation reported nine new infections.One of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020