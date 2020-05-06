Encounter begins at Sharshali Khrew area of Awantipora in J-K
Fresh encounter has started at Sharshali Khrew area of Awantipora, said Kashmir Zone Police on Wednesday.
"Encounter has started at Sharshali Khrew area of Awantipora. The JK police and security forces on the job," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.
