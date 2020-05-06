Non-essential activities banned in parts of Odisha from 7pm to 7am till May 17
ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 06-05-2020 05:45 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 05:45 IST
The movement of all non-essential activities in the jurisdiction of the Police Commissionerate Bhubaneswar-Cuttack will remain strictly prohibited from 7 pm to 7 am till May 17, said Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi, Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar. "Movement for all non-essential activities in the jurisdiction of the Police Commissionerate Bhubaneswar-Cuttack shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 pm to 7 am till May 17," said Sarangi.
Odisha on Tuesday confirmed one new COVID-19 case, taking the total number of cases in the state to 176, State Government. In a video conference, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed the Health Department to take measures to increase testing capacity up to 15,000 per day.
In view of the long-distance journey and various other problems like food, water, sunstroke and accidents, the state government has decided that the migrants from Surat will come back only by trains. (ANI)
