J-K: Civilians evacuated as Awantipora encounter continues

"The encounter at Sharshali Khrew area of Awantipora is underway. Civilians from around 12 to 15 houses have been evacuated. One AK-56 rifle has been recovered from the terrorist killed in the encounter," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said. "It is the third operation launched by Awantipora Police last night on a specific input too is in progress and might continue further during the day till we clear the target area. Senior officers monitoring since last night," it said.

On Sunday, five security force personnel, including a colonel, a major and a police officer, were killed in a gunbattle with terrorists at Handwara in north Kashmir. (ANI)