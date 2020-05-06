Left Menu
JeM terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral

A Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist was arrested in village Satura here on Tuesday late evening, police said.

ANI | Tral (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-05-2020 10:27 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 10:27 IST
JeM terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

According to Jammu and Kashmir police, a joint team of police and security forces apprehended the terrorist, found under suspicious circumstances at Satura crossing, in an ambush. On being questioned, arms and ammunition were recovered from him.

One AK-56, five AK magazines, 150 AK rounds, three Chinese grenades and two cell phones were recovered from him, police added. (ANI)

