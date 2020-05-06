Left Menu
Migrant workers queue outside clinics in Thane's Dombivli for medical certificates to return home

Even as the nationwide lockdown is in force to contain COVID-19, scores of migrant workers were seen in long queues outside private medical clinics on Wednesday in Dombivli city of Thane, to get medical certificates in order to obtain transit passes to return to their native places.

ANI | Thane (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-05-2020 12:55 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 12:55 IST
Migrant workers queue outside clinics in Thane's Dombivli for medical certificates to return home
Migrant workers queue outside medical clinics in Dombivli city of Thane.. Image Credit: ANI

Even as the nationwide lockdown is in force to contain COVID-19, scores of migrant workers were seen in long queues outside private medical clinics on Wednesday in Dombivli city of Thane, to get medical certificates in order to obtain transit passes to return to their native places. This comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order on May 1, allowing the movement of migrant workers, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places by special trains during the lockdown.

The Ministry of Railways had earlier said that few special trains, which are being run for migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, are being operated on request of state governments. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has issued a clarification to the revised guidelines on the lockdown measures for containment of COVID-19 in the state.

It stated that all authorities have been asked to ensure that all shops/markets which are allowed to remain open as per the order dated May 2 and 3 shall remain open to their full operational timings and days. (ANI)

