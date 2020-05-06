Left Menu
Development News Edition

Civilian staff at Officers' Training Academy in TN contracts coronavirus

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-05-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 13:26 IST
Civilian staff at Officers' Training Academy in TN contracts coronavirus

A civilian staff working at the Officers' Training Academy (OTA) here has tested positive for coronavirus, but presently no Army cadets were staying there, the premier institute said on Wednesday. The staff member was working in the OTA kitchen and was admitted to a government hospital on Sunday "after reporting chest congestion," OTA said in a statement, adding, the person tested positive for COVID-19 the following day.

As a precautionary measure all contacts of the civilian have been quarantined. "Presently there are no cadets in the Academy. One batch of cadets had recently passed out and the other batch undergoing training is presently on term break since March 8.

OTA is functioning with minimal staff," it added. The academy further said "strict measures" were in place for prevention of the spread of Covid-19 as per medical protocol.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares subdued amid mixed earnings; oil falters

Global shares struggled on Wednesday as mixed earnings, doubts about the easing of coronavirus lockdowns and simmering U.S.-China tensions cast a pall over markets.Oil prices ended an extended winning streak on oversupply risks. MSCIs index...

Soccer-Portugal ends second division season, promotes Nacional and Farense

Portugals professional soccer league has declared the second division season to be over with 11 rounds of matches to play and promoted C.D. Nacional and Farense, it said in a statement. The league said it was forced to decide on the definit...

European shares inch higher on support from healthcare

European shares edged higher on Wednesday, riding on gains in the healthcare sector, but sentiment was subdued as weak data and simmering U.S.-China tensions added to doubts about a swift economic recovery even as many countries eased lockd...

Sufficient precautions were taken: Amitabh Bachchan on shooting videos for KBC, authorities

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday said he shot for social messaging videos as well as promos for his show Kaun Banega Crorepati after ensuring that necessary precautions were in place. In a post on his official blog, the 77-year-old ve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020