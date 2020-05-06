Left Menu
No new COVID-19 case in U'khand, active cases stand at 21

As no new COVID-19 case was reported in Uttarakhand till 2 pm on Wednesday, the state tally of people infected from the virus stands at 61 with only one death so far.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 06-05-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 14:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

At present, there are 21 COVID-19 active cases in the state and the report on 286 samples is awaited. While 22,441 people are under home quarantine 2,452 are in facility quarantine. (ANI)

