Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aarogya Setu absolutely robust app in terms of privacy protection, security of data: Prasad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 14:54 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 14:54 IST
Aarogya Setu absolutely robust app in terms of privacy protection, security of data: Prasad

Rejecting charges by the opposition that the Aarogya Setu application breaches privacy, Union IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has asserted that the platform is "absolutely robust, safe and secure" in terms of privacy protection and data security. "This is a technological invention of India -- Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, our scientists, NIC, Niti Aayog and some private (entities) -- whereby it is a perfectly accountable platform to help in the fight against COVID-19," Prasad told PTI.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has alleged that the Aarogya Setu app is a "sophisticated surveillance system, outsourced to a private operator, with no institutional oversight". He also said it raises serious data security and privacy concerns.

"Technology can help keep us safe; but fear must not be leveraged to track citizens without their consent," Gandhi had said. Countering the claim, Prasad said, "It is safe and secure. The data is in an encrypted form. Most important, it is for safety of Indians in public interest because it cautions you in the event there is a COVID-infected person in your vicinity." The minister said the mobile application also helps tracing contacts in the event a person is infected.

"It is a very robust invention of technology and many other countries are using similar applications to fight COVID-19. And the second most important point is that the data is limited. Routine data remains for 30 days and in the event you are infected, then (for) 45 to 60 days. Then automatically it will vanish," he explained. Prasad said there is always an option to scratch the app out of the phone or uninstall it.

"Then what is this hangama all about. The country has understood its utility and has willingly accepted it," he said. The Aarogya Setu app is for smart phones.

"For feature phones we have developed Aarogya Setu IVRS. The app is absolutely robust in terms of privacy protection and safety and security of data," he said. It is now mandatory for all government and private sector employees attending office to download the app, according to a Union Home Ministry directive.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been urging people to download the Aarogya Setu app, saying it is a fantastic use of technology to combat coronavirus. "Tracks the spread of COVID-19 and notifies you if someone around you is suffering from it. Also lists help-desk numbers of various states," he had said in a series of tweets last month. Meanwhile, the government on Wednesday said no data or security breach has been identified in Aarogya Setu after an ethical hacker raised concerns about a potential security issue in the app.

On Tuesday, French hacker and cyber security expert Elliot Alderson had claimed that "a security issue has been found" in the app and that "privacy of 90 million Indians is at stake". Dismissing the claims, the government said "no personal information of any user has been proven to be at risk by this ethical hacker"..

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Halo 2: Anniversary' to launch on Windows 10 PCs on May 12

In a respite for gaming fans, Microsoft has announced that it would be bringing Halo 2 Anniversary to Windows 10 PCs on May 12th, as part of the Halo The Master Chief Collection. Halo 2 Anniversary is an HD remastered version of Halo 2, whi...

China asks Pompeo to show 'enormous evidence' of COVID-19 originating from Wuhan lab

China on Wednesday dared US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to show enormous evidence he claimed to have to prove that the novel coronavirus originated from a lab in Wuhan and said he has no evidence to back up his claims. On May 3, Pompeo s...

COVID-19: FSSAI launches online training programme for food businesses

Food regulator FSSAI on Wednesday said it has started an online training program for food business operators FBOs to help them maintain safety and hygiene across the food supply chain given the coronavirus outbreak. COVID-19 is posing a ser...

1 more tests COVID-19 positive in HP, total cases rise to 44

One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradeshs Kangra district on Wednesday, taking the number of cases to 44 in the state, officials said. The patient is a resident of Jamanabad in Kangra district, Superintendent of Poli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020