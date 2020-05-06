Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 15:09 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 2:54 p.m.

Scientists identify nearly 200 genetic mutations in novel coronavirus. 2:50 p.m.

Odisha reports second COVID-19 death as total cases touch 179 in the state. 2:46 p.m.

Most of COVID-19 deceased in Bhopal were gas tragedy victims, says NGO. 2:30 p.m.

Pune gears up to test more as cases are likely to rise in the next few days. 2:28 p.m.

Nine crore people have downloaded Aarogya Setu app, central government says. 2:22 p.m.

Over 2,500 migrant labourers reach UP from Gujarat on special trains. 2:20 p.m.

Singapore reports 788 new COVID-19 cases as the country plans to improve facilities in dorms. 2:18 p.m.

COVID-19 cases in Indore reach 1,681 as district's death toll rises to 81. 2:06 p.m.

Thirteen Tablighi Jamaat members arrested for defying lockdown in UP. 1:47 p.m.

AP reports two deaths and 60 fresh COVID-19 cases. 1:41 p.m.

Railways says it has run 115 Shramik trains so far, ferrying over one lakh migrants. 1:36 p.m.

HC seeks govt reply on plea for prohibiting newspaper delivery. 1:25 p.m.

Civilian staff at Officers' Training Academy in TN contracts coronavirus. 1:09 p.m.

Heating may effectively disinfect N95 masks for reuse, study says. 12:50 p.m.

Governments imposing taxes in times of distress is 'cruel', senior congress leader P Chidambaram says. 11:18 a.m.

A 90-year-old woman was discharged from the civil hospital in Thane after she recovered from COVID-19, district administration says. 10:50 a.m.

Afghanistan could have one of highest COVID-19 infection rates in world, a global migration agency says. 10:38 a.m.

Buddha's message of unity and service to others is important as humanity suffers from COVID-19, UN chief says. 10:35 a.m.

Domestic manufacturers can produce 2.5 lakh PPE, and 2 lakh N-95 masks per day, the Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 informs. 10:12 a.m.

COVID-19 death toll in India touches 1,694 as the number of cases rises to 49,391. 9:51 a.m.

Odisha reports second COVID-19 death as total cases in the state increases to 177. 9:42 a.m.

China reports two new coronavirus cases with 20 asymptomatic infections. 9:14 a.m.

Fired US scientist says the Trump administration ignored concerns over the importation of hydroxychloroquine from "uninspected factories" in India and Pakistan. 9:08 a.m.

Chance to rework town planning of Mumbai amid COVID-19, architect Anant Gadgil says. 6:07 a.m.

US now in next stage of battle, has flattened curve, says President Donald Trump. 5:34 a.m.

White House begins talks on winding down coronavirus task force, US VP Mike Pence says..

