Sanitisation to thermal screening: J'khand wedding in the time of COVID-19

The marriage of a 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman was solemnised in Jharkhand's Palamau district amid a small gathering and overseen by the administration, officials said on Wednesday. Only eight persons four each from bridegroom Pawan Kumar and bride Khushbu Kumari families -- were allowed to attend the programme that took place at Chianki village on Tuesday evening under the supervision of a doctor and two health personnel from the Palamau Medical College, a senior official said.

The venue was sanitised and all the attendees were thermally screened before being allowed to attend the event, Deputy Commissioner Shantanu Kumar Agrahari said. "The ritual of exchanging garlands was done away with and the priest chanted the hymns from a distance of two metres from the bride and the bridegroom. The eight attendees also stood at a distance of two metres from each other. Everyone had worn masks," he said.

"We are happy that the marriage was solemnised. The ceremony was scheduled a few weeks ago and had to be postponed due to the lockdown," the bridegroom's father, Sudheswar Ram said..