1 more terrorist eliminated in J-K's Beighpora area, encounter still on
One more terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter here in Beighpora area of Awantipora on Wednesday.ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-05-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 15:22 IST
One more terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter here in the Beighpora area of Awantipora on Wednesday. "Another terrorist killed in the encounter in Beighpora. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
Two terrorists have been eliminated in a joint operation by security forces in Beighpora so far. Another terrorist killed in the encounter has been identified as Hizbul Mujahideen's top leader and Jammu and Kashmir commander Riyaz Naikoo. He was active in the Valley for almost eight years. Top officials involved in the operation claim that after eliminating Naikoo, south Kashmir is almost free from terrorism. Naikoo was eliminated in the hours-long operation carried out by the Indian Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police in Beighpora area.
Meanwhile, two terrorists were also killed by security forces in an encounter in the Sharshali Khrew area of Awantipora.
