Man beaten to death in UP

A 42-year-old man was beaten to death after he reportedly stabbed another person on Binauli road in Badaut area here, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday night when Shyambir attacked another man, Jainis, with a knife after they had an argument over some issue. Later, the family members of Jainis hit Shyambir with sticks, they said. Shyambir was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead, police said. Jainis is stated to be out of danger, they said, adding the matter is being probed.