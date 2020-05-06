Telangana expects 2350 expats stranded abroad to return

Hyderabad, May 6 (PTI): About 2,350 people hailing from Telangana are likely to come home soon by seven special flights as part of the Centre's initiative to bring back Indians stranded abroad due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Telangana chief secretary Somesh Kumar held a review meeting on arrangements for their arrival by special flights being arranged by the centre, an official release said on Wednesday.

The chief secretary said that the Ministry of Home Affairs issued orders regarding movement of Indian nationals stranded in foreign countries and issued certain standard operating protocols. "The chief secretary informed that seven flights from six countries with about 2350 passengers are likely to arrive in Hyderabad.

He has directed the officials to make arrangements for institutional quarantine, medical screening at the airport and coordination with the nodal officers designated by MEA (Ministry of External Affairs)," it said. Somesh Kumar said as per the Centre's guidelines, the incoming passengers have to undergo institutional quarantine at their own cost and directed the officials to co-ordinate with hotels to prepare packages for their 14 days stay to suit the budgets of different travellers.

He also directed that medical teams should be arranged to undertake their health check-up, the release added.