Chhattisgarh to remain in lockdown on all Saturdays, Sundays in May
Chhattisgarh will remain in lockdown on all Saturdays and Sundays in May in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 .ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 06-05-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 16:57 IST
Chhattisgarh will remain in lockdown on all Saturdays and Sundays in May in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 . Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has given his nod to Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu's suggestion that the state should remain in lockdown on all the weekends this month, according to an official release.
However, he has asked that essential services should continue to operate during this lockdown. The ongoing nationwide lockdown will end on May 17.
Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has announced the extension of lockdown in the state to May 29. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bhupesh Baghel
- Chhattisgarh
- Tamradhwaj Sahu
- COVID
- K Chandrashekar Rao
- Telangana
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel writes to PM seeking Rs 30,000-cr assistance for state, Rs 10,000-cr immediate relief.
Chhattisgarh CM seeks Rs 30,000-crore assistance from Centre
Chhattisgarh CM seeks Rs 30,000-crore assistance from Centre
Two buried alive while quarrying coal in Chhattisgarh
Fight against COVID-19 will not be won until Centre provides financial assistance to states: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at CWC.