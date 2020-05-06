Over 2,500 litres of illicit liquor destroyed in J-K

The excise department has destroyed over 2,500 litres of illicit liquor in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri-Poonch range and arrested one person, officials said on Wednesday. In view of complaints of illicit distillation due to closure of wine shops, the department constituted different teams to tighten noose against the violators and conducted raids in several places in Rajouri-Poonch range, they said.

The team raided Muradpur village during which one person was arrested for possession of 62 bottles of illicit liquor. About 30 litres of illicit liquors (Lahan) was also recovered and destroyed on the spot, they said. Another raid was conducted at Kangdyal, Dhabwal, Upper Sakthachak, Persochak, Banyari, Labdhuchak, Sunjwan and Chibbachak and about 2,500 Kgs of Lahan, raw material of illicit liquor, was recovered and destroyed, they added.