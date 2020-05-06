Telangana's cheaper liquor gets buyers from Andhra Pradesh

People from Andhra Pradesh rushed to purchase liquor from Burgampahad in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana, where the rate of alcohol is much less in comparison to their home state. The Bhadradri Kothagudem district is on the border of Andhra Pradesh, which the people crossed to purchase liquor.

The Andhra Pradesh government has increased liquor rate by 75 per cent, while the Telangana government has increased the rate by just 16 per cent. To ensure social distancing, white circles were drawn for the people to stand-in. To avoid the scorching sun, people left their slippers or belongings at the marked spots and waited for their turn under the sheds. (ANI)