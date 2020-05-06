3 arrested for firing at person in west Delhi's Dwarka

Three men were arrested for allegedly firing at a person after a quarrel broke out between them over a petty issue in Dwarka's Bindapur area, police said on Wednesday. The accused have been identified as Salil (32), a resident of Bindapur in west Delhi, Anshu Gupta (35), a resident of Uttam Nagar and Sanjeev (46), a resident of Bindapur Extension, they said

The police got information about the incident at around 8.30 pm on April 30. When they reached the spot, a person named Vivek Rathor told them that a fight over trivial issue had broken out between him and four other people at around 8.15 pm, a senior police officer said. He told the police that when the argument escalated, Gupta and Salil fired at him and fled the spot. He, however, narrowly escaped. "Later while investigating the case, police on Tuesday got a tip-off that Salil and Gupta were roaming near Dust Park in Matiala. A trap was laid and both were nabbed along with their associate Sanjeev, who supplied weapons to them," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse said. Interrogation revealed that on April 30, Gupta and Salil, along with their friends Vijay and Himanshu, were roaming in Rajapuri. A quarrel broke out between them and Rathor on a minor issue, The duo then went and told Sanjeev, who provided them illegal weapons to take revenge. Thereafter they fired on Rathore and fled from the spot, the DCP said. They were arrested on Tuesday, the DCP said, adding that three pistols, six live rounds and one scooter were recovered from their possession.