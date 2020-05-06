Stranded crew members: Digambar Kamat meets Goa governor

Senior Congress leader Digambar Kamat on Wednesday requested Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik to take up with the Centre the issue of Goan crew members of two ships remaining stranded at the Mumbai port for more than two weeks. While about 62 members of the crew of 'Discovery Marella' had reached Goa, the crew members of 'Karnika' and 'Angriya' ships are still stuck at the Mumbai port.

"There is no clarity why these people who are working on both these ships are yet to arrive in Goa. By now, they should have been transported here as per the Standard Operating Procedure laid down by Union Ministry of Home Affairs," the Leader of Opposition told reporters after meeting the governor. Kamat said he requested the governor to take up the matter with the Centre.