Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stranded crew members: Digambar Kamat meets Goa governor

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:56 IST
Stranded crew members: Digambar Kamat meets Goa governor

Senior Congress leader Digambar Kamat on Wednesday requested Goa Governor Satya Pal Malik to take up with the Centre the issue of Goan crew members of two ships remaining stranded at the Mumbai port for more than two weeks. While about 62 members of the crew of 'Discovery Marella' had reached Goa, the crew members of 'Karnika' and 'Angriya' ships are still stuck at the Mumbai port.

"There is no clarity why these people who are working on both these ships are yet to arrive in Goa. By now, they should have been transported here as per the Standard Operating Procedure laid down by Union Ministry of Home Affairs," the Leader of Opposition told reporters after meeting the governor. Kamat said he requested the governor to take up the matter with the Centre.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Ganassi to take on Andretti in Extreme E electric series

Chip Ganassi Racing will take on U.S. track rivals Andretti Autosport in electric racing next year after being announced on Wednesday as the latest team to sign up for the Extreme E off-road SUV series.Ganassis involvement is a step in a ne...

Lockdown: Railways runs 2067 parcel trains so far, generates nearly Rs 20 cr revenue

The Railways on Wednesday said it has carried 54,292 tonnes of consignment in 2,067 special parcel trains during the ongoing lockdown period, generating a revenue of Rs 19.77 crore. Railway zones are regularly identifying and notifying rou...

NS Tomar urges to make integrated soil nutrient management a farmers’ movement

The Union Minister for Agriculture Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar has called for making integrated soil nutrient management a farmers movement. Reviewing the progress of the Soil Health Programme here today, he directed runnin...

Germany to ease lockdown as Merkel hails end of very first phase of pandemic

Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday announced a range of steps agreed with Germanys 16 federal state leaders to ease the coronavirus lockdown, saying the first phase of the pandemic had passed, although there was still a long way to go.We...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020