Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 5:55 p.m.
Four more recover from coronavirus in UP's Muzaffarnagar. 5:50 p.m.
Two constables test positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai. 5:42 p.m.
Delhi Police registers first COVID-19 death. 5:39 p.m.
Two-month-old baby is among 17 new COVID-19 cases in Nepal. 5:31 p.m.
Haryana's first special train leaves for Bihar with 1,200 migrant workers. 5:25 p.m.
Terror perpetrators are trying to take advantage of COVID-19 pandemic and we need to defeat both viruses, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu says. 5:21 p.m.
COVID-19 cases cross 11,000 in Bangladesh with 790 new infections reported in one day. 5:18 p.m.
UP reports 89 fresh cases of COVID-19 as total number rises to 2,969. 5:13 p.m.
West Bengal's death toll due to COVID-19 rises to 72 as four more die of the disease. 5:09 p.m.
China asks US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to show 'enormous evidence' of COVID-19 originating from Wuhan lab. 5:00 p.m.
UP approves ordinance to protect health workers and policemen. 4:58 p.m.
Sikh doctors in Canada make 'extremely difficult decision' to shave beards to serve COVID19 patients. 4:50 p.m.
Singapore's Mustafa Centre re-opens partially after coronavirus disinfection. 4:49 p.m.
Health ministry launches Aarogya Setu IVRS facility for those without smartphones. 4:20 p.m.
There will be complete lockdown in Chhattisgarh on weekends this month, official says. 3:58 p.m.
Thirty BSF jawans test positive for coronavirus in Jodhpur. 3:50 p.m.
Top UK government scientist quits after breaking COVID-19 lockdown rules. 3:32 p.m.
COVID-19 has infected 548 docs, nurses and paramedics across India, official sources say. 3:19 p.m.
At least 4,000 Goans from 65 countries have registered on the Goa NRI commission's portal to come back to the country amid the coronavirus-enforced lockdown, official says. 3:08 p.m.
Nepal extends lockdown till May 18, suspends cross-border movement until May 31. 2:54 p.m. Scientists identify nearly 200 genetic mutations in novel coronavirus.
2:50 p.m. Odisha reports second COVID-19 death as total cases touch 179 in the state.
2:46 p.m. Most of COVID-19 deceased in Bhopal were gas tragedy victims, says NGO.
2:30 p.m. Pune gears up to test more as cases are likely to rise in the next few days.
2:28 p.m. Nine crore people have downloaded Aarogya Setu app, central government says.
2:22 p.m. Over 2,500 migrant labourers reach UP from Gujarat on special trains.
2:20 p.m. Singapore reports 788 new COVID-19 cases as the country plans to improve facilities in dorms.
2:18 p.m. COVID-19 cases in Indore reach 1,681 as district's death toll rises to 81.
2:06 p.m. Thirteen Tablighi Jamaat members arrested for defying lockdown in UP.
1:47 p.m. AP reports two deaths and 60 fresh COVID-19 cases.
1:41 p.m. Railways says it has run 115 Shramik trains so far, ferrying over one lakh migrants.
1:36 p.m. HC seeks govt reply on plea for prohibiting newspaper delivery.
1:25 p.m. Civilian staff at Officers' Training Academy in TN contracts coronavirus.
1:09 p.m. Heating may effectively disinfect N95 masks for reuse, study says.
12:50 p.m. Governments imposing taxes in times of distress is 'cruel', senior congress leader P Chidambaram says.
11:18 a.m. A 90-year-old woman was discharged from the civil hospital in Thane after she recovered from COVID-19, district administration says.
10:50 a.m. Afghanistan could have one of highest COVID-19 infection rates in world, a global migration agency says.
10:38 a.m. Buddha's message of unity and service to others is important as humanity suffers from COVID-19, UN chief says.
10:35 a.m. Domestic manufacturers can produce 2.5 lakh PPE, and 2 lakh N-95 masks per day, the Group of Ministers (GoM) on COVID-19 informs.
10:12 a.m. COVID-19 death toll in India touches 1,694 as the number of cases rises to 49,391.
9:51 a.m. Odisha reports second COVID-19 death as total cases in the state increases to 177.
9:42 a.m. China reports two new coronavirus cases with 20 asymptomatic infections.
9:14 a.m. Fired US scientist says the Trump administration ignored concerns over the importation of hydroxychloroquine from "uninspected factories" in India and Pakistan.
9:08 a.m. Chance to rework town planning of Mumbai amid COVID-19, architect Anant Gadgil says.
6:07 a.m. US now in next stage of battle, has flattened curve, says President Donald Trump.
5:34 a.m. White House begins talks on winding down coronavirus task force, US VP Mike Pence says.
