Maha: Chemical godown gutted in fire in Thane district

Thane, May 6PTI) A chemical godown was gutted in fire on Wednesday afternoon in Rahanal village near Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra, Fire Brigade officials said. No casualty was reported in the incident.

The blaze erupted at the godown at 2 pm, following which four fire engines were rushed to the spot, the officials said. Many chemical-filled drums exploded due to the fire, sending up thick plumes in air.

The fire-fighting operations are going on, the officials added..