Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Chemical godown gutted in fire in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-05-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 18:20 IST
Maha: Chemical godown gutted in fire in Thane district

Thane, May 6PTI) A chemical godown was gutted in fire on Wednesday afternoon in Rahanal village near Bhiwandi in Thane district of Maharashtra, Fire Brigade officials said. No casualty was reported in the incident.

The blaze erupted at the godown at 2 pm, following which four fire engines were rushed to the spot, the officials said. Many chemical-filled drums exploded due to the fire, sending up thick plumes in air.

The fire-fighting operations are going on, the officials added..

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-2020 World Amateur Team Championships cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

This years World Amateur Team Championships WATC, scheduled for October, have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Golf Federation IGF said on Tuesday. The biennial amateur golf competition, which dates back to 195...

Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes Kepulauan Babar, Indonesia- EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck near Kepulauan Babar region in Indonesia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said.The quake was at a depth of 117 km, EMSC said. ...

'Of course, we will share it with the world': Israel's ambassador to India on Covid-19 breakthrough

Israels ambassador to India, Ron Malka on Wednesday said that his country is an advanced stage of a breakthrough on developing an antibody to the novel coronavirus and is awaiting results of clinical trials. The processes are not finalised,...

COVID-19:SC extends time for filing arbitral proceedings, cheque bounce cases from Mar 15

Taking note of difficulties faced by lawyers and litigants during nation-wide lockdown due to COVID-19, the Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the period of limitation prescribed under laws for initiating arbitral proceedings and the chequ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020