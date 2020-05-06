Left Menu
Development News Edition

20 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, total count rises to 693

Karnataka has reported 20 new cases of coronavirus taking total number of cases in the state to 693.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 06-05-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 18:22 IST
20 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, total count rises to 693
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka has reported 20 new cases of coronavirus taking total number of cases in the state to 693. The state health department said in a bulletin on Wednesday that 20 new cases have been confirmed for COVID-19 in the state. "The total number of cases in the state is 693," it said.

The count includes 354 patients who have been discharged and 29 patients who succumbed to the disease. Out of the remaining cases, 303 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals while six patients are in ICU. The bulletin has also reported one death due to non-COVID cause.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 49,391, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday morning. This includes 33,514 active cases and 1,694 deaths due to infection so far.

A total of 14,182 persons have been cured and discharged so far, according to the Health Ministry. One patient has migrated. (ANI)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Golf-2020 World Amateur Team Championships cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

This years World Amateur Team Championships WATC, scheduled for October, have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Golf Federation IGF said on Tuesday. The biennial amateur golf competition, which dates back to 195...

Earthquake of magnitude 6.9 strikes Kepulauan Babar, Indonesia- EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck near Kepulauan Babar region in Indonesia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC said.The quake was at a depth of 117 km, EMSC said. ...

'Of course, we will share it with the world': Israel's ambassador to India on Covid-19 breakthrough

Israels ambassador to India, Ron Malka on Wednesday said that his country is an advanced stage of a breakthrough on developing an antibody to the novel coronavirus and is awaiting results of clinical trials. The processes are not finalised,...

COVID-19:SC extends time for filing arbitral proceedings, cheque bounce cases from Mar 15

Taking note of difficulties faced by lawyers and litigants during nation-wide lockdown due to COVID-19, the Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the period of limitation prescribed under laws for initiating arbitral proceedings and the chequ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020