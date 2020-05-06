MP: Govt cracks downs on illegal transportation of migrants

Following reports of migrant workers being fleeced by vehicle owners, the Madhya Pradesh Transport department on Wednesday directed officials to check every interstate bus or goods vehicle to prevent illegal transportation. In an order issued on Wednesday, the department also stated that illegal transportation of migrants may increase the spread of coronavirus.

Desperate to get to their hometowns amid the COVID-19 lockdown, migrant labourers have been travelling in crowded buses and trucks, and many of them were forced to shell out up to Rs 3,000 for these trips. Earlier on April 13, the state transport department had instructed its officials to stop screening vehicles, especially those carrying essential commodities.

In the latest order, state transport commissioner V Madhu Kumar directed officials to check all passenger and goods vehicles to prevent illegal transportation of migrants. As per the order, migrants were being charged up to Rs 3,000 by vehicle owners and drivers of goods vehicles and cases were registered in this regard in Satna and Gwalior districts.

The checking will resume to put a stop to the illegal transportation of migrants that can also increase the risk of coronavirus spread, the order stated. Personnel posted at various state borders and in districts have been asked to wear masks and practice social distancing while on duty, the order stated.