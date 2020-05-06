Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli billionaire hopes to bring water to parched Gaza Israeli billionaire

PTI | Gazacity | Updated: 06-05-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 19:22 IST
Israeli billionaire hopes to bring water to parched Gaza Israeli billionaire

A Georgian-Israeli billionaire believes he has found a solution to the Gaza Strip's chronic water crisis. Michael Mirilashvili wants to deliver hundreds of generators that produce drinking water out of thin air. His company, Watergen, sent a machine to a Gaza hospital last week in a rare case of Israeli-Palestinian cooperation in the Hamas-ruled enclave.

Gaza's water situation is dire. Since the 2007 Hamas takeover of the crowded Palestinian territory, Gaza's 2 million people have endured endured a crippling border blockade by Israel and Egypt that froze virtually all trade and most travel. The 13-year-old lockdown, along with three Israel-Hamas wars, has produced chronic power cuts and damaged Gaza's infrastructure, contributing to water contamination.

Electricity shortages prevent proper sewage treatment, forcing the strip to spew over 100,000 cubic meters (3.5 million cubic feet) of poorly treated sewage into the Mediterranean each day, according to UN estimates. Gaza relies on an aquifer as its main source of potable water. But over-extraction has allowed sea water to seep in, rendering 97% of the area's water undrinkable.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Mirilashvili said he wants to send more water generators to Gaza “because they are our neighbors and it's a great pity to look at them suffering from such severe water shortages.” He spoke days after one of his machines was installed on the roof of the Al-Rantisi Medical Center in Gaza City. Just a day after delivery, the generator, a large blue cube roughly the size of a vending machine, began producing cold, clean water for the hospital's pediatric cancer ward. Most of Gaza's households buy water from private vendors who desalinate water at small-scale stations. But experts warn this water is impure. UNICEF estimates two-thirds of this water is already contaminated by the time it is delivered.

The children undergoing cancer treatment at the Gaza hospital need clean food and water because their immune system has been compromised, said Nima Ashour of the Palestine Children's Relief Fund, a US-based charity that runs the pediatric department. The dire shortage of clean water makes the Watergen machine “very important” for the hospital, she said.

The Watergen device runs on electricity. But because of frequent power outages, the machine will soon be connected to solar panels. In the winter, the device can be hooked up to conventional power supplies. Functioning like a dehumidifier, the machine extracts moisture from the air and converts it into drinking water. The machine sent to the Gaza hospital is a medium-sized model and generates about 800 liters, or over 200 gallons, a day. Watergen says its largest generators can provide clean drinking water to thousands of people. The company has also developed a new consumer version for home use.

Watergen's technology was initially developed for military use in 2009, but it shifted gears to civilian markets after Mirilashvili bought the company in 2017. Even the billionaire has had to wrestle with Israel's military bureaucracy, which tightly controls access to Gaza. Mirilashvili said that it took him over a year to receive permission to transfer a first Watergen machine to Gaza. It was delivered to a southern town last December for a separate project.

Israel says the blockade is needed to prevent Hamas from arming, and it closely inspects all incoming cargo to make sure it is not used for military purposes. After winning swift permission for the hospital project, Mirilashvili believes the procedure will now get easier and that he could deliver enough water generators to meet the territory's daily drinking water needs within a year. The generators can cost tens of thousands of dollars apiece. Watergen, which donated the new machine to the hospital, said it is prepared to sell additional devices to Gaza at a “substantial discount.” Mirilashvili, who was born in Georgia, controls a vast business empire that has included casinos, hotels, oil, real estate and Russia's largest social network.

In the 2000s, he spent eight years behind bars in Russia on kidnapping charges he dismissed as fabricated. The European Court of Human Rights ruled in 2008 that he didn't receive a fair trial, and he was subsequently released. He now spends much of his time in Israel, where he is a prominent philanthropist. Watergen has deployed its machines in over 60 countries, both developing countries lacking water infrastructure, such as India and Uzbekistan, and in areas of developed countries suffering from drought, such as California.

Mirilashvili donated the generator to the hospital after he was approached by Jerusalem-based Palestinian businessman Fayez Husseini, a former chief executive of Palestinian mobile phone company Wataniya. Husseini now owns a small firm that promotes water and solar projects in Gaza. Husseini said he learned about the hospital's critical situation in February while working on another project with the Palestine Children's Relief Fund. He said he looked at various options and concluded the Watergen machine provided the fastest and simplest solution.

“It doesn't need pipes. It doesn't need concrete,” he said. Bassem Naim, a Hamas official who was not familiar with the project, said he believes it's all right to cooperate with Israel in humanitarian matters that affect the life of Gazans.

Husseini said that for this project, Israeli authorities gave quick approval to move the generator across the border. Although there were no dealings with Hamas authorities in Gaza, he said he did not expect any trouble there either. “I think both sides need to take electricity and drinking water off the table,” he said. "This should not be part of politics.” AP PMS PMS

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Yediyurappa to meet Cong leaders, rules out special assembly session

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said he will soon meet Congress leaders to discuss measures taken by his government to help those in distress due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, and ruled out the opposition partys de...

Airports in Kerala, other states gear up to receive stranded Indians abroad from Thursday

Airports were geared up to receive Indian nationals stranded abroad due to the coronavirus lockdown with Air Indias repatriation flight from Abu Dhabi to Kochi on Thursday set to kickstart the countrys biggest evacuation exercise by air and...

Scuffle on board train carrying migrant labourers

A brawl broke out among migrant labourers, reportedly over food packets, on board a Bihar- bound special train at Satna railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. A video of the incident which took place inside a coach went viral on so...

Home delivery of liquor to start in Punjab from May 7

Home delivery of liquor will start from May 7 in Punjab with the state excise and taxation department issuing an order for opening of liquor vends on Wednesday. The liquor stores would be allowed to open only during the curfew relaxation pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020