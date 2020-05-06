Gujarat COVID-19 cases up by 380 to 6,625; 28 more die

Gujarat on Wednesday reported 380 new coronavirus positive cases and 28 deaths, taking the total case count to 6,625 and the number of fatalities to 396, a state Health department official said. Ahmedabad reported the highest 291 cases and 25 deaths, said Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi.

119 more people were discharged after recovery, taking the overall number in the state to 1,500, she said. The number of active cases in Gujarat now stands at 4,729 while 26 patients are on ventilator.

A total 95,191 samples have been tested so far, the official said..