Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tripura announces COVID-19 test for all journalists

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 06-05-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 20:29 IST
Tripura announces COVID-19 test for all journalists

The Tripura government on Wednesday announced that all journalists in the state, who are working on the ground would be tested for COVID-19. "Along with other frontline warriors, media personnel are also moving from one place to another for news coverage.

In view of their safety, we have decided to test the samples of all media personnel who are working on the ground. #TripuraCares4all", Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted on Wednesday evening.

He also said the state government would soon announce a scheme to ensure safety of family members of journalists working in the midst of coronavirus outbreak. "The media personnel are playing a pivotal role in the fight against COVID-19. In view of the safety of media personnel and their families, we have decided to introduce a scheme soon," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, 200 students of Tripura who were stranded at Kota in Rajasthan reached Churaibari in Assam-Tripura border of the northern district by a bus. Officials said they were sent to quarantine centre, where they would be tested for COVID-19 and would be released if found unaffected.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Imran Khan claims India could launch 'false flag operation' against Pak

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday claimed that India could use the current tension to launch a false flag operation against his country on the pretext of infiltration. Khan took to Twitter after India said Pakistan was behind ...

Pune: Different types of non-essential shops to remain open

In Pune, five shops selling non-essential merchandise of various categories will be allowed to remain open outside the containment zones between 7 am and 7 pm during the coronavirus-induced lockdown period till May 17. In the fresh order is...

Yemen reports first three coronavirus cases, one death in Lahaj province

Yemen on Wednesday reported the first three cases of the novel coronavirus in the southern province of Lahaj, one of whom has died, and another infection in the southern port of Aden. The emergency coronavirus committee of Yemens Saudi-back...

Delhi govt issues guidelines on allowing industrial units to work during lockdown

As the Delhi government on Wednesday issued detailed guidelines on allowing industrial and in situ construction works during lockdown, including compulsory download of Aarogya Setu app, confusion persisted over the opening of units manufact...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020