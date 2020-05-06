Left Menu
Firhad Hakim appointed as chairperson of board of administrators of KMC

Firhad Hakim has been appointed as the chairperson of the board of administrators of Kolkata Municipal Corporation with effect from May 8 till the first meeting of the Corporation is held after election.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 06-05-2020 20:48 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Other members of the board are Atin Kumar Ghosh, Debabrata Majumder, Debasish Kumar, Manzar Iqbal, Shamsujjaman Ansari, Tarak Singh, Indrani Saha Banerjee, Swapan Sammandar, Amiruddin, Ratan Dey, Ram Payre Ram, Avijit Mukherjee and Baiswanor Chatterjee.

The first meeting of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation, after the last general election to the civic body, was held on May 8, 2015, and the five-year term of the office of Councillors will expire on May 7. (ANI)

