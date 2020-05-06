Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yediyurappa to meet Cong leaders, rules out special assembly session

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-05-2020 21:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 21:00 IST
Yediyurappa to meet Cong leaders, rules out special assembly session

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said he will soon meet Congress leaders to discuss measures taken by his government to help those in distress due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, and ruled out the opposition party's demand for a special assembly session. "Siddaramaiah (Leader of the opposition in the assembly), Shivakumar (congress state unit president) want to meet me. I will give them time tomorrow or day after and will discuss with them.

I think the things and amenities regarding which they wanted to discuss during the session, I have announced it today. There is no need for another session," Yediyurappa said in response to a question. Speaking to reporters here, the chief minister said he will meet them and hear their suggestions.

"There is nothing like opposition and ruling party here. We have to work together in the interest of the state and come to the rescue of those in distress." Yediyurappa Wednesday announced a Rs 1,610 crore relief package for the benefit of those in distress due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

The measures announced by the chief minister include compensation of Rs 5,000 each to thousands of washermen, barbers, autorickshaw and taxi drivers, whose daily life has been affected; and provides relief to farmers, flower-growers, MSMEs, large industries, weavers, and building workers. Earlier in the day, state Congress president D K Shivakumar urged Yediyurappa to convene a special assembly session to rework the budget and discuss ways to revive the economy.

"We also need to discuss the plight of the farmers and the millions who have suffered in the unorganized sectors," Shivakumar tweeted. Many community based professionals, farmers and daily wage earners need attention and immediate financial assistance, he said.

"I assure that it will be a very productive session in the interest of our brothers and sisters who are the builders of this nation," he added. Speaking to reporters later, Shivakumar reiterated his demand for a special session at least for three days.

Complimenting the Chief Minister for the package, he said "it is still not enough, instead of Rs 5000, Rs 10,000 each should have been announced." Siddaramaaih too in a series of tweets termed the chief minister's package as "Too little, too late." "Had requested @CMofKarnataka to announce Rs 50,000 Cr #Covid19 relief package through series of memorandum. Now, @BSYBJP has announced a package of just Rs 1,610 Cr.Too little, too late !!" the former chief minister tweeted.

Pointing out that relief announced was not enough in comparison to what he had suggested, he said revolving fund of Rs 5,000 crore was suggested to allow purchase of produce from farmers at gram panchayat level, and the CM has "completely ignored farmers without any consideration to them." PTI KSU BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Haryana announces Rs 7,000/acre incentive to farmers for switching from paddy

The Haryana government on Wednesday announced Rs 7,000 per acre incentive to farmers for switching from water-guzzling paddy to other crops and said permission to sow paddy will not be given in panchayat areas where the ground water depth i...

Karnataka stops special trains for migrants, Haryana CM too appeals to workers to stay amid lockdown triggered exodus

As the exodus of migrant workers triggered by the coronavirus lockdown continued, the railways said on Wednesday it has ferried over 1.25 lakh stranded people across the country from May 1 in 122 trains, while a fresh row erupted after Karn...

Soccer-Iniesta calls children born because of his goal against Chelsea in 2009

Former Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta celebrated the 11th anniversary of his famous Champions League semi-final strike against Chelsea by calling two children conceived after his tie-clinching goal. Barcelona were two minutes from bein...

FACTBOX-What to know about Facebook's content oversight board

Facebook Inc on Wednesday announced the first 20 members of its independent oversight board that can overrule the companys own content moderation decisions. Here are some key facts about how the board will workWHAT WILL THE OVERSIGHT BOARD ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020