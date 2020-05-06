Rao asks officials to take strict measures in Hyderabad and surrounding areas to check COVID-19 spread

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday asked officials to focus more on Hyderabad and its surrounding areas, where the new COVID-19 cases are being reported, and implement effective measures to contain the spread of the virus. Rao, who held a meeting with Health Minister E Rajender and officials on COVID-19 containment and implementation of lockdown, told officials to be on alert in villages bordering Guntur and Kurnool districts of Andhra Pradesh in view of the rampant spread of the virus there.

"The situation in the State is under control except in Hyderabad and its surrounding districts.The spread is less in other districts. All the new cases being reported are from Hyderabad, Medchal, Rangareddy and Vikarabad districts.Hence the officials should focus more on Hyderabad," Rao said.

Rao suggested providing treatment to those having virus symptoms and quarantining all those who came in contact with the positive cases, according to an official release. He favoured implementation of strict measures to prevent people moving in and out of Hyderabad, it said.

He said efficient police, IAS and health officers can be appointed as special officers. He asked the officials to be alert in villages neighbouring Guntur and Kurnool ditricts of AP.

"Coronavirus spread is rampant in the neighbouring Kurnool and Guntur districts of AP. Appoint special officers in these border districts and see to it that nobody enters the state nor leave it," he said.

Speaking after a meeting of the state cabinet on Tuesday night, Rao announced extension of lockdown in the state till May 29. The lockdown was due to end on May 7.

According to official information on May 5 night, the total COVID-19 cases reported in Telangana stood at 1,096. The number of people discharged was 628, while the number of deaths 29.