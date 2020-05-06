VAT on petrol, diesel increased to 5% in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Administration on Wednesday increased the value-added tax (VAT) to 5 per cent in respect of petrol and diesel. The new price of petrol will now be Rs 68.62 per litre and diesel Rs 62.02 per litre.

The price of petroleum products in the union territory will continue to be lesser than in the neighbouring states. "The (UT) Administrator has decided to enhance VAT to 5 per cent in respect of petrol and diesel. New price of petrol will now be Rs 68.62 per litre and diesel Rs 62.02 per litre," an official communication said.

Uttar Pradesh has also increased value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. It has been increased by Rs 2 per litre on petrol and Re 1 per litre on diesel. The new rates will be applicable from today midnight. The Centre had on Tuesday announced an increase in excise duties by Rs 10 per litre on petrol and Rs 13 per litre on diesel. (ANI)