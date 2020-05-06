Left Menu
Development News Edition

No new positive cases, no new hotspots in Kerala

PTI | Thiruvan | Updated: 06-05-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 22:01 IST
No new positive cases, no new hotspots in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, May 6 (PTI): No new positive cases were reported in Kerala on Wednesday while samples of seven people have returned negative and only 30 COVID-19 patients are under treatment in the state,Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. There are no new hotspots in the state,he told reporters.

Meanwhile efforts are being made to bring the 1,117 students from Kerala who are stranded due to lockdown at Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, Vijayan said and suggested that a non-stop train be arranged from Delhi. The students stranded in other states could be brought in vehicles to the national capital from where they can board the train.

As per the figures available, there are 1,177 students from Kerala in these four States - 723 in Delhi, 348 in Punjab, 89 in Haryana and 17 in HP. The CM has written to the Chief Ministers of these states to facilitate their travel.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also been requested to take up the matter with the Railways ministry. Six people from Kottayam, including one person from Idukki and one person from Pathnamthitta, have been declared cured on Wednesday, he said.

The total positive cases in the state touched 502, while 30 people are under treatment for the infection. At present 14,670 are under observation, including 268 in hospitals,he said.

Eight of the 14 districts have zero positive cases, including Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthpuramand there are no new hotspots in the state. Over 34,500 samples have been sent for testing and 34,063 have returned negative. So far, over 6,802 Keralites stranded in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra have reached here through the six checkposts,including over 4,300 through Walayar in Palakkad.

The guidelines for coming to Kerala from other states and abroad have been published and people are expected to follow it correctly, he said. "Those coming from hotspot areas will have to spend a week in government quarantine centres and then tested.

If they are negative, they will be sent home for a further seven days quarantine.Those positive will be shifted to hospitals for treatment. Pregnant women and small children coming from abroad and other states will be quarantined at their homes," the chief minister added.PTI UDBN WELCOME WELCOME

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan reports 4 more COVID-19 fatality; death toll stands at 93, infection tally reaches 3,317

The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan increased to 93 with four more fatality reported on Wednesday, while 159 people tested positive for the disease, taking the total number of cases to 3,317 in the state, an official said. The state has 1...

Practice of nasal rinsing, gargling has potential of helping people fight against COVID-19

The practice of nasal rinsing and gargling with saline water has the potential of helping people fight against COVID-19, according to a report. The report in international health journal Lung India published on Tuesday points out the signif...

Petrol, diesel prices raised by nearly Rs 3 a litre in Chandigarh

Petrol and diesel prices in Chandigarh will go up by nearly Rs 3 per litre with the Union Territory administration announcing a hike in VAT on fuel by five per cent on Wednesday. The tax hike will generate an additional revenue of Rs 100 cr...

Nearly 35k migrant UP workers reach home Wednesday

Nearly 35,000 of Uttar Pradeshs migrant workers, stuck up in various places across the country amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, were to reach back home on Wednesday. While 19 special trains carrying workers have already reached vari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020