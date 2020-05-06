Left Menu
Development News Edition

Double whammy for Kerala farmers as heavy rains destroy banana plantations amid lockdown woes

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds that have continued for two days in the region have resulted in extensive damage of banana crop plantations in Wayanad district.

ANI | Wayanad (Kerala) | Updated: 06-05-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 22:38 IST
Double whammy for Kerala farmers as heavy rains destroy banana plantations amid lockdown woes
A banana plantation destroyed due to heavy rains in Wayanad district of Kerala. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds that have continued for two days in the region have resulted in extensive damage of banana crop plantations in Wayanad district. The banana farmers were already reeling under the nationwide coronavirus lockdown when they received another blow with more than 40,000 banana crops getting destroyed in the heavy rains.

"Farmers are in dire straits with the loss of lakhs of rupees. In the last two weeks, the crop has been destroyed due to the continuous rain. Most of the damage has occurred in various parts of Mananthavady taluk and western areas," said Shibin, a farmer. As many as 800 banana plants in Shibin's plantation were destroyed due to the heavy wind and rain. A Krishi Bhavan official said that the plantations got destroyed just when it was being planned to buy produce directly from the farmers in order to support them during lockdown.

"About 40,000 banana plants have been destroyed this week in the region. Lockdown has also brought down the cost of banana which is adding to the woes of the farmers. The plantations got destroyed at a time when we were planning to buy produce directly from the farmers in order to support them," said the official. Many farmers also complained that they are yet to get compensation for the crop destroyed in the floods last year. (ANI)

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

House of the Dragon Season 1: Writing is underway, will it achieve success like GoT?

UN teams working to protect prisoners and staff from ravages of COVID-19

Over 40 million in West Africa face food shortages with COVID-19 restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook names oversight board, including former Denmark PM

A year and a half after announcing its creation, Facebook has named the initial 20 members of its oversight board, a quasi-independent panel that is to make decisions on thorny issues. The boards members were named by Facebook and hail from...

Oversight Board says committed to transparency, fairness in decision on FB, Insta content

Oversight Board, an independent body set up by Facebook, on Wednesday announced the names of 20 members and asserted that the organisation was committed to operating with transparency and fairness in its decisions related to content on Face...

Trump says will announce new members of coronavirus task force by Monday

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would announce new members of his coronavirus task force by Monday, as its focus turns to medical treatments and easing restrictions on businesses and social life.The Republican presiden...

1,200 migrant workers from Kerala reach Bengal in special train

Around 1,200 migrant labourers heaved a sigh of relief as a special train carrying them from Kerala reached West Bengals Murshidabad district on Wednesday after a three-day journey, officials said. Stepping out of the compartments after the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020