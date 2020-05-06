Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP govt hikes liquor prices, hopes to net in Rs 2,350 cr this fiscal

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-05-2020 22:53 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 22:53 IST
UP govt hikes liquor prices, hopes to net in Rs 2,350 cr this fiscal

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to increase liquor prices by Rs 5 to Rs 400 per bottle depending on its size and category of the drink. The decision to increase the price was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, adding the hike is likely to fetch a revenue of Rs 2,350 crore to the state exchequer in fiscal 2020-21.

Giving details of increase in prices of various categories of liquor, Khanna said prices of country-made liquors have been increased by Rs 5 per bottle. "A bottle available for Rs 65 will now be available at Rs 70.

Similarly, a bottle of country-made liquor costing Rs 75 will now be available at Rs 80," Khanna said. As far as prices of India-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) is concerned, in the economy class, the price of a 180 ml-bottle has been increased by Rs 10 while a bottle in the range of 180 ml to 500 ml will see a hike of Rs 20, Khanna said.

The price of an IMFL bottle above 500 ml capacity will undergo an increase of Rs 30, he said, adding the medium category liquors too would undergo similar price hike. As far as regular and premium classes of IMFLs are concerned, the minister said, the prices of 180 ml bottles have been increased by Rs 20, 180 ml to 500 ml bottles by Rs 30 and for bottles above 500 ml by Rs 50.

The imported liquor will see a hike of Rs 100 for a 180 ml-bottle, Rs 200 for a bottle in the range of 180 ml to 500 ml and Rs 400 for a bottle which is above 500 ml capacity. The hike in prices will come into effect from Wednesday-Thursday midnight.

"The hike is likely to earn a revenue of Rs 2,350 crore for the state government," said Khanna. The UP Government in a statement issued later said, "The Cabinet decided to revise the maximum retail price of various types of liquors by charging additional Special Additional Consideration Fee." The UP finance minister also said, "Following the imposition of nationwide lockdown, the sale of liquor in the state also came to a halt.

People who could not control and check their food habits resorted to buying illicit liquor, when they could not get normal liquor. As a result of this, there were reports of illicit liquor being made on a large scale in villages.” The minister added that “over 80,000 litres of illicit liquor were seized till May 4, while 499 illicit liquor manufacturing units were busted in the state. More than 3,500 FIRs were registered and nearly 3,600 persons were arrested in this connection". Khanna said the situation took an ugly turn, when three friends in Ghaziabad consumed sanitiser, when they did not get liquor.

"This incident took place in Ghaziabad where a case in this regard has been registered at Modinagar police station. Sanitisers have alcohol. In Kanpur too, some persons died after consuming illicit liquor," Khanna said..

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

House of the Dragon Season 1: Writing is underway, will it achieve success like GoT?

UN teams working to protect prisoners and staff from ravages of COVID-19

Over 40 million in West Africa face food shortages with COVID-19 restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Highest jump in COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 65

The number of novel coronavirus infections in Delhi mounted to 5,532 on Wednesday after 428 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike so far, the government said. The death toll due to the COVID-19 pandemic ...

Facebook names oversight board, including former Denmark PM

A year and a half after announcing its creation, Facebook has named the initial 20 members of its oversight board, a quasi-independent panel that is to make decisions on thorny issues. The boards members were named by Facebook and hail from...

Oversight Board says committed to transparency, fairness in decision on FB, Insta content

Oversight Board, an independent body set up by Facebook, on Wednesday announced the names of 20 members and asserted that the organisation was committed to operating with transparency and fairness in its decisions related to content on Face...

Trump says will announce new members of coronavirus task force by Monday

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would announce new members of his coronavirus task force by Monday, as its focus turns to medical treatments and easing restrictions on businesses and social life.The Republican presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020