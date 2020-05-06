Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: RWAs to take call on allowing house helps, washerman; interstate travel remain prohibited

PTI | Noida | Updated: 06-05-2020 23:05 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 23:05 IST
Noida: RWAs to take call on allowing house helps, washerman; interstate travel remain prohibited

House helps and washerman services have been allowed in non-containment zones across Noida and Greater Noida, but interstate and inter-district movement will remain prohibited for non-essential works, Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said in its new coronavirus guidelines on Wednesday. The guidelines stated that residents are not allowed to take walks outdoors and advised them not to invite guests during the lockdown period.

The guidelines were made public Wednesday night as the third phase of the coronavirus-induced lockdown continues. The guidelines clarify issues related to residents of this western Uttar Pradesh district, adjoining Delhi. “Considering the diverse views received, it is clarified, that RWAs can take a decision, after consulting their respective residents and consensus building, whether to allow or not allow or allow with conditions, the entry of maid or house help.

"In case the maid or house help are allowed or allowed with conditions they can come only from non-containment zone and one maid or house help can work only in one house. The RWA should make arrangements for thermal scanning of all maid or house help entering the RWA premises," the guidelines stated. "Closure of interstate and inter-district borders shall remain in force as per previous order. No relaxation has been made in this regard,” it added.

The district administration had last month sealed its borders with Delhi in a major bid to check the spread of coronavirus, banning movement of people except for emergency cases, media and doctors. Gautam Buddh Nagar has been categorised as COVID-19 'Red Zone' and has recorded 192 cases of coronavirus till Wednesday, according to officials..

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

House of the Dragon Season 1: Writing is underway, will it achieve success like GoT?

UN teams working to protect prisoners and staff from ravages of COVID-19

Over 40 million in West Africa face food shortages with COVID-19 restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Highest jump in COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 65

The number of novel coronavirus infections in Delhi mounted to 5,532 on Wednesday after 428 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike so far, the government said. The death toll due to the COVID-19 pandemic ...

Facebook names oversight board, including former Denmark PM

A year and a half after announcing its creation, Facebook has named the initial 20 members of its oversight board, a quasi-independent panel that is to make decisions on thorny issues. The boards members were named by Facebook and hail from...

Oversight Board says committed to transparency, fairness in decision on FB, Insta content

Oversight Board, an independent body set up by Facebook, on Wednesday announced the names of 20 members and asserted that the organisation was committed to operating with transparency and fairness in its decisions related to content on Face...

Trump says will announce new members of coronavirus task force by Monday

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he would announce new members of his coronavirus task force by Monday, as its focus turns to medical treatments and easing restrictions on businesses and social life.The Republican presiden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020