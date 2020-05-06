Left Menu
CM announces Rs 10 ex-gratia for kin of U'khand cop killed in road mishap

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday gave compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of policeman Sanjay Gurjar, who lost his life in a road accident.

06-05-2020
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

"Corona warrior Sanjay Gurjar will be awarded an honorarium of Rs 10 lakh from CM Relief Fund on his death in the accident during the discharge of his obligations. I pray to God for peace of departed soul and provide patience to the bereaved family," Rawat tweeted.

"Extremely saddened by the untimely death of on-duty Uttarakhand Police jawan, Sanjay Gurjar in an accident. I pray to God for peace to the departed soul and to provide patience to the family. The loss of any corona warrior is a great loss for the whole society," Rawat said in a series of tweet. (ANI)

