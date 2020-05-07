Vizag gas leak: AP govt asks people not to panic, launches helplines

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday appealed to people of Visakhapatnam not to panic and cooperate with authorities working to bring under control the situation following a gas leak from a chemical plant there. A major leak from a polymer plant near Visakhapatnam impacted villages in a five-km radius, leaving six people dead and scores of citizens suffering from breathlessness and other problems in an early morning mishap that raised fears of a serious industrial disaster. In a series of tweets, IT and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said a helpdesk has been set up at the department of industries’ general manager’s office in Visakhapatnam.

People can get in touch with Deputy Director S Prasada Rao on his mobile numbers 7997952301 and 891923934, and another officer R Brahma on 9701197069, he said. "We have instructed authorities concerned to take required measures on war footing. Village evacuations are underway. Request citizens not to panic and cooperate with authorities," Reddy tweeted. The villages around the LG polymers unit from where the gas leaked are being evacuated, he said.

The state government is in touch with the Visakhapatnam district collectorate and management of LG polymers, he said, and added, "sources say, it is not an LPG leak, and the situation is being brought under control”. The minister said a dedicated team will provide all assistance and also a team of the industries department is at the site, manning rescue operations.

"Request all, not to panic, and help us tide over this," Reddy appealed to people..