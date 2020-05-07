Action against company responsible for Visakhapatnam mishap: Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister

Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister MG Reddy on Thursday said that management of LG Polymer Industry will need to explain how the gas leak happened, what protocols were followed and criminal action will be taken against them for violations. "People managing LG Polymer Industry have to be responsible for gas leakage mishap. They will have to come and explain to us exactly what all protocols were followed, and what all were not followed. Accordingly, criminal action will be taken against them," MG Reddy told ANI.

"We have very clearly said in our direction that companies should have people with technical expertise during the re-opening of such manufacturing companies. Most of the companies have followed the rules," he added. The Minister said the mishap happened in LG Polymer, which resumed production in their factory premises.

"The company basically manufactures chemical, polymers and plastics. After gas leakage was reported in the factory, the lockdown procedure was initiated immediately. The local administration was informed. Gas was neutralised to harmless liquid form. But, some gas escaped and affected people in nearby areas. People in the area who came in contact with the leaked gas complained about nausea, skin irritation and eye irritation," he said. Eight people have been killed in the mishap so far, while 800 have been hospitalised, the police have informed. Styrene gas leakage had occurred at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam early this morning. (ANI)