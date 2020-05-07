Left Menu
First Air India Express repatriation flight departs for Abu Dhabi

The first repatriation flight of Air India Express IX419 took off from Kochi in Kerala for Abu Dhabi on Thursday afternoon, marking the Indian government's biggest repatriation operation of Indian nationals stranded in the Gulf countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 13:15 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 13:15 IST
The first repatriation flight of Air India Express IX419 took off from Kochi in Kerala for Abu Dhabi on Thursday afternoon.. Image Credit: ANI

The repatriation flights of Air India Express from Abu Dhabi as well as Dubai are scheduled to return to Kochi and Kozhikode airports respectively in the evening today. "These flights will land at 9:40 pm as per schedule. These two flights will mark the start of the historical repatriation process to bring back stranded Indians from the Gulf region," AI Express Chief of Corporate communication told ANI.

The airlines will further continue to operate repatriation flight from Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Kuwait, Muscat, Bahrain and the UAE as well. The airline has tied up vast arrangements for repatriation operations in the first week. Sixty pilots and 120 cabin crew members are deployed for the operation. Eight aircraft of Boeing 737/800 are also identified and positioned at various airports for the repatriation operations.

Special arrangements have been made in the cockpit of the aircraft. The cabin crews have further been ordered to cover themselves with personal protective equipment (PPE) suits during the flight. Before the take-off, passengers will be provided with two face masks, one 100 ml sanitiser bottle, snack box and a bottle of water at their respective seats. All the above items will be taken from airports in India. (ANI)

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

