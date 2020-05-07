Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore aid to family of Delhi Police constable who died due to COVID-19
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced an honorary amount of Rs one crore to the family of Delhi Police constable Amit who died due to COVID-19.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 13:30 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 13:29 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced an honorary amount of Rs one crore to the family of Delhi Police constable Amit who died due to COVID-19. In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said, "Without caring for his life, Amit Ji continued to serve the people during coronavirus outbreak. He got COVID-19 positive and subsequently left us. We salute his martyrdom and his family will be paid an honorary amount of Rs 1 crore."
The tweet by Kejriwal was in reply to a post by Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal. Baijal while paying condolence on the demise of Amit, had tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the news of the death of Delhi Police Ct. Amit. His sacrifice in fight against COVID-19 will always be remembered. He was a great warrior who brought glory to the frontline police personnel fighting against pandemic. My deepest condolences to bereaved family." (ANI)
