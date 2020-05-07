Left Menu
Development News Edition

Energy Minister of Russia briefs Minister Pradhan on recent OPEC+ deal

The discussions encompassed the global oil and gas scenario and review of bilateral cooperation in the sectors of oil and gas sector and coking coal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 14:07 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 14:07 IST
Energy Minister of Russia briefs Minister Pradhan on recent OPEC+ deal
Minister Pradhan emphasised that the Indian economy will continue to be the demand centre for hydrocarbons. Image Credit: Twitter(@PetroleumMin)

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Steel held discussion with Mr Alexander Novak, Minister of Energy of Russia through Video Conferencing on 6 May 2020.

The discussions encompassed the global oil and gas scenario and review of bilateral cooperation in the sectors of oil and gas sector and coking coal.

Minister Novak briefed the Indian Minister on the recently signed OPEC+ agreement. Minister Pradhan welcomed the agreement as an important step in providing stability and predictability to the global energy markets, which is important for India as a consuming nation. The Russian Minister recognised and appreciated the role India plays as a major bilateral partner but also as a major demand driver of hydrocarbon consumption.

Minister Pradhan emphasised that the Indian economy will continue to be the demand centre for hydrocarbons.

The two Ministers also reviewed the ongoing projects between the two countries including the participation with Rosneft in the Vostok Project, Novatek supplies of LNG, cooperation between Gail and Gazprom, joint projects with Gazpromneft, the supply of crude oil by Rosneft to Indian Oil etc. Russian side appreciated India's continued cooperation despite the unforeseen circumstances arising on account of Covid 19. Minister Novak reaffirmed their desire to support Indian energy needs.

During the meeting, particular emphasis was laid on the cooperation in the coking coal sector in which considerable headway has been made since the Indian Prime Minister's visit to Russia in September 2019. In this context, the Russian Minister welcomed ShriPradhan's suggestion of an early convening of a meeting of a high-level WG to strengthen cooperation in coking coal with the aim of a conclusion of an MoU.

The Indian side welcomed long term cooperation with the Russian side and Minister Pradhan reiterated his request for Minister Novak to visit India at a convenient time when the situation stabilises. In the interim, both Ministers instructed their officials to carry out discussions through VC.

Both sides agreed on the assessment of the current challenges to the global energy scenario and the important role India will play as a driver of a resurgence in demand which will be pivotal in global economic revival.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

China accuses Pompeo of telling lies over its handling of coronavirus

China accused U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of telling one lie to cover up another in his continued attacks against Beijing over the coronavirus pandemic. The remarks were made by Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, who...

Two BSF personnel succumb to COVID-19; 41 new cases take total infections in the force to 193: Officials.

Two BSF personnel succumb to COVID-19 41 new cases take total infections in the force to 193 Officials....

'Fortnite' becomes one of the most popular gaming titles

Epics Fortnite has become one of the most popular titles ever made after the game developer announced it has more than 350 million registered players. There is no indication as to how many players log in every day or month as Epic doesnt re...

Mayor says Moscow's real coronavirus case tally is more than triple the official - TASS

Moscows mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Thursday that the real number of coronavirus cases in the Russian capital was actually around 300,000, a figure that is more than three times higher than the official total, the TASS news agency repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020