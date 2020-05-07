Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gas leak tragedy: Chandrababu Naidu seeks PMO's permission for air travel from H'bad to Vizag

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-05-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 14:16 IST
Gas leak tragedy: Chandrababu Naidu seeks PMO's permission for air travel from H'bad to Vizag

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday requested the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to allow him to travel by flight from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam to help people affected due to the gas leak from a chemical plant. The request comes at a time when all domestic and international flights, except cargo and those engaged in essential and emergency services, are suspended due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown. The former Andhra Pradesh chief minister said a "great misfortune" has befallen the people of Visakhapatnam due to styrene gas leakage from LG Polymers.

Naidu said he is obliged to visit the district as a former chief minister and as the leader of the opposition in the state assembly. The gas leak has left at least six people dead and scores of people are hospitalised. Rescue operations are underway.

"I request you to grant me permission for air travel from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam to Hyderabad by flight no VT-VKR," Naidu said in a letter to the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, P K Mishra. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief said the plane is currently in Mumbai and sought permission to allow it to fly from Mumbai to Hyderabad and then to Visakhapatnam, and back to Hyderabad and Mumbai.

"I am obliged to visit Visakhapatnam in order to monitor the post-disaster activities and console the affected people," Naidu said..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

China accuses Pompeo of telling lies over its handling of coronavirus

China accused U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of telling one lie to cover up another in his continued attacks against Beijing over the coronavirus pandemic. The remarks were made by Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, who...

Two BSF personnel succumb to COVID-19; 41 new cases take total infections in the force to 193: Officials.

Two BSF personnel succumb to COVID-19 41 new cases take total infections in the force to 193 Officials....

'Fortnite' becomes one of the most popular gaming titles

Epics Fortnite has become one of the most popular titles ever made after the game developer announced it has more than 350 million registered players. There is no indication as to how many players log in every day or month as Epic doesnt re...

Mayor says Moscow's real coronavirus case tally is more than triple the official - TASS

Moscows mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Thursday that the real number of coronavirus cases in the Russian capital was actually around 300,000, a figure that is more than three times higher than the official total, the TASS news agency repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020