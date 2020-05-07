Vizag gas leak toll rises to 9; 300 hospitalised

Death toll in Vizag gas leak rose to nine on Thursday afternoon with close to 300 people being hospitalised due to the mishap, an official said. The gas leak took place at LG Polymers industry early on Thursday morning in Visakhapatnam.

"Nine people have died due to the gas leak and 300 others are admitted at various hospitals," said Visakhapatnam District Medical and Health Officer, Tirumala Rao. The Director-General of Police (DGP) Damodar Goutam Sawang has said that an investigation will be carried out to ascertain how the incident took place. (ANI)