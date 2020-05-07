8 more COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, state count reaches 701
Eight more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Karnataka, taking the count of coronavirus cases in the state to 701, the state Health Department said on Thursday.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-05-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 14:43 IST
"8 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Karnataka from 5 PM yesterday to 12 noon today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 701 including 363 cured/discharged," the state Health Department said.
The death toll in the state stands at 30 deaths. (ANI)
