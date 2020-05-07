Left Menu
Plea in NGT seeks judicial probe into Visakhapatnam gas leak incident

A petition was moved in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday seeking directions for a judicial probe into the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident, in which at least eight people have lost their lives.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 14:48 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A petition was moved in the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Thursday seeking directions for a judicial probe into the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident, in which at least eight people have lost their lives. The petition, moved by NGO CWEL Foundation founder Banu Bansal through advocate Gaurav Bansal, sought directions to constitute a high-level committee headed by a retired Justice and officers not below the rank of Joint Secretary to prove the gas leakage incident.

"We have filed a petition in the NGT over the Vizag gas leak incident. We have sought an urgent hearing in the matter. We have also sought directions to Andhra Pradesh government to ensure protection and safety of the residents of the surrounding area," advocate Bansal told ANI. Bansal said that they have also sought directions to constitute an independent committee to probe the incident and identify the responsibility of the district, government authorities, company management and pollution control board in the incident.

It said that a gas leakage of such a kind shows that officials of the Andhra Pradesh State Pollution Control Board have failed to act in accordance with the letter and spirit of the law of the land adding that it is because of the negligent and careless attitude of the officials that people died in the incident. "After the leakage of gas allergies were developed in the area, residents are facing breathing issues. Residents fall unconscious after developing breathing complications. Several people in a rush to escape from the mishap fell along the road," the plea said.

"Children are worst affected due to chemical gas leakage. As per the reports around 82 people have fallen ill and around five districts are worst affected. Crops too have damaged due to impact of gases. Several strays have also died," it added. The plea said that it is clear the State Pollution Control Board, as well as the industrial company has failed to act in accordance with the law and the said willful negligence has resulted into deaths of residents.

At least eight people have been killed, including a child, and about 120 have been admitted to hospital after styrene gas leak took place at LG Polymers industry in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Thursday morning. (ANI)

