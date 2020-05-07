National Research Development Corporation launches Compendium of Indian technologies for combating COVID-19

Left Menu
The National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) has prepared a 'Compendium of Indian Technologies for Combating COVID-19 (Tracing, Testing and Treating)'.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 14:56 IST
Compendium prepared by NRDC. . Image Credit: ANI

The National Research Development Corporation (NRDC) has prepared a 'Compendium of Indian Technologies for Combating COVID-19 (Tracing, Testing and Treating)'.

This concise but detailed compendium will serve as a ready-reference for the policymakers, industries, entrepreneurs, startups, MSMEs, research scholars, scientists, and others in the country. The compendium has 200 COVID-19 related Indian technologies, ongoing research activities, technologies available for commercialisation, along with initiatives and efforts taken by the Government of India. Several technologies compiled are those which have been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Categorised under 3Ts i.e 'Tracking, Testing and Treating', Most of these technologies are 'proof-of-concept' (POC) tested and can help the entrepreneurs to take the product to market faster. Dr H Purushotham, CMD, NRDC, said, "NRDC has made an attempt to compile most relevant and emerging indigenously developed technological innovations, including those which are at the research stage, to fight COVID-19."

"It will benefit all stakeholders as this compendium will serve as a ready-reference for the policymakers, industries, entrepreneurs, startups, MSMEs, research scholars, scientists, and others.' The information presented in the compendium is sourced from various government bodies and premier academic institutions.

While launching the compendium Dr. Shekhar C. Mande, Director General, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) informed that it would benefit the MSMEs, startups, and the public at large. (ANI)

