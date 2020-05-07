Left Menu
40% increase in sales of essentials at Kirana stores during lockdown

There has been an increase of 40 per cent in consumer expenditure on essential goods at Kirana stores since the imposition of the countrywide lockdown, said a study by SnapBizz.

07-05-2020
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

There has been an increase of 40 percent in consumer expenditure on essential goods at Kirana stores since the imposition of the countrywide lockdown, said a study by SnapBizz. SnapBizz is a Bengaluru-based company that provides new-age solutions to convert the neighborhood retail and grocery stores.

According to the report, there was a major spike in sales in Mid-March as an indication of panic buying that took place followed by a low spell till Easter weekend, post which, sales have improved. The study also found a decline in the number of Kirana stores operating ever since the lockdown took effect for various reasons. The study analyzed over 1.7 million consumer bills recorded in the SnapBizz network of Kirana stores spreads across 7 cities which include Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Hyderabad.

The report further added that before lockdown, the FMCG brands/distributors used to chase the retailers to supply more goods, and the retailers used to chase the consumers to sell the goods to them. While after the imposition of lockdown, the consumers are chasing the retailers for supplies. And the retailers are chasing the distributors /brands for replenishments.

"There has been a steep increase in sales of essentials in Kirana stores. Our data shows that there was a steep increase in sales (by 30%) per consumer from mid-March onwards and further rose by another 30% by end-March. But in the past few weeks, we have seen a slight drop in spends per consumer even though it is still high (40% more than usual)," added the study. It attributed the increase to panic buying, more people staying and cooking at home, and more premium products being pushed by retailers due to more availability and/or more margins.

We studied over 1 million transactions across 94 categories in Kirana stores that are billing actively during the lockdown situation and there was not even a single instance of Kirana stores selling above MRP. And out of these 1 million transactions before lockdown, around 50% of the items were sold below MRP while during lockdown only around 38% of items were sold under MRP.

Prem Kumar, Founder, and CEO, SnapBizz said: "In this current time of lockdown, we have been witnessing the steady and continued operations of the local Kirana stores. They have been trying their best to keep their stores open, selling whatever they have been supplied with at best prices without taking advantage of the situation." "The report gives in-depth analysis into the entire food and beverage category and the impact that COVID-19 has had on its selling pattern, availability, and pricing," added Kumar.

Since the lockdown started, on a daily basis, only around a third of our Kirana stores operating, as per the study. A shop owner, Divyamaan Shekhawat told ANI," When lockdown started there was almost a 200 percent increase in sales. We receive almost double the number of customers with double the needs, people mostly buying things like noodles, coffee, etc., now increased sales have come to 30 percent.

House Mumbai airport staffers inside premises: BJP MLA

BJP MLA Parag Alavani on Thursday demanded that employees of the Mumbai international airport be housed inside the premises itself to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus. Alavani, the MLA from suburban Vile Parle, where several of the a...

AP Exclusive: Trump Admin shelves CDC guide to reopening country

A set of detailed documents created by the nations top disease investigators meant to give step-by-step advice to local leaders deciding when and how to reopen public places such as mass transit, daycare centers and restaurants during the s...

Calls to domestic violence hotlines soar amid lockdowns - WHO Europe

Calls to domestic violence hotlines in Europe are up by as much as three-fifths as alcohol and drug abuse combine with close confinement in coronavirus lockdowns to fuel abuse of the most vulnerable, the World Health Organization said on Th...

U.S. and Europe spar over next stage of aircraft subsidy dispute

The United States said there was no valid basis for the European Union to retaliate against U.S. goods in a long-running subsidy row after Boeing lost state tax breaks, but the EU said it was pressing ahead with its demand for tariffs. The ...
