Reopening of liquor shops will lead to rise in domestic violence cases: Akal Takht Jathedar

PTI | Chabda | Updated: 07-05-2020 15:44 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 15:44 IST
Reopening of liquor shops will lead to rise in domestic violence cases: Akal Takht Jathedar

The head priest of the Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of Sikhs, on Thursday slammed the Punjab government's decision to reopen liquor shops in the state, saying it will lead to rise in cases of domestic violence. The Punjab government has allowed liquor vends in the state to open during curfew relaxation timings from 7 am to 3 pm with effect from Thursday.

“Liquor shops should not be allowed to open. Already shopping malls and markets are shut and in such a situation, we are giving preference to liquor. Domestic violence cases will certainly increase because of liquor,” Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh told reporters in Amritsar. The excise and taxation department has also allowed home delivery of liquor.   However, the timing of delivery of liquor will be decided by the respective assistant excise and taxation commissioners in consultation with deputy commissioners, as per an order of the department.

