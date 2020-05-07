Andhra CM visits hospital to meet Vizag gas leak victims
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday met people hospitalised at King George hospital due to gas leakage mishap in Visakhapatnam.ANI | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 07-05-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 15:46 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday met people hospitalised at King George hospital due to gas leakage mishap in Visakhapatnam. Styrene gas had leaked in the gas plant of LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village in Vizag district early this morning.
The death toll in the gas leak tragedy has risen to 10, said SN Pradhan, Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Pradhan said that over 1000 people had been evacuated and many of them taken to hospital. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Coronavirus cases increase to 813 in Andhra Pradesh with the addition of 56, toll goes up to 24: Govt bulletin.
Chandrababu Naidu asks Andhra Pradesh CM to pay full dues to pensioners
80 more COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, state count reaches 893
ICMR approves rapid test kits for Andhra Pradesh
Septuagenarian dies in road accident in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada