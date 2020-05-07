Andhra CM visits hospital to meet Vizag gas leak victims

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday met people hospitalised at King George hospital due to gas leakage mishap in Visakhapatnam. Styrene gas had leaked in the gas plant of LG Polymers in RR Venkatapuram village in Vizag district early this morning.

The death toll in the gas leak tragedy has risen to 10, said SN Pradhan, Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). Pradhan said that over 1000 people had been evacuated and many of them taken to hospital. (ANI)